Rain for Southcentral; High winds move through Aleutians

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet for now across Southcentral, following an entire day of fairly dry conditions. While we’ll start off Thursday with dry weather, rain will be quick to move in from the west. This comes ahead of an area of low pressure near the Seward Peninsula that is already bringing breezy conditions and rain to western Alaska. As the rain moves eastward across the state, it’ll bring the return to widespread rain for Southcentral into the afternoon. Many areas across Southcentral will see anywhere from .25 to .50 inches of rain , with upwards of an inch through Prince William Sound. Additonally, some breezy conditions could be expected across the region, with winds gusting upwards of 20 to 30 mph. The rain will be quick-moving, with many areas drying out into Friday and the weekend.

Meanwhile, storm system number 2 will primarily impact the Bering Sea, Aleutians and Western Alaska. High winds, coastal flooding, high seas and coastal erosion will be the biggest impacts from this storm. The storm itself is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which will once again streghthen as it continues to build northward. The Aleutians will see winds beginning to increase through the day, where wind gusts from 70 to 90 mph looks possible. As the low drifts into the Bering, it will ingest colder air from Russia and deepen once more. This will keep high winds in the forecast for western Alaska, although the maximum wind gusts will likely be 60 to 70 mph for many areas.

As for coastal flooding, areas under an advisory or warning will see water levels remain 4 to 8 feet above high tide. This will lead to many low-lying areas seeing some flooding. While the biggest impacts will remain out west, parts of Southcentral will see breezy conditions through the day Friday. It’s possible we could see winds gust upwards of 30 mph.

Into the weekend, expect drier weather and sunshine to return to Southcentral.

Have a good Thursday!

