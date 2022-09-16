2022 Fishing Report Wrap-up

All the highlights from The Fishing Report 2022
All the highlights from The Fishing Report 2022(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 15, 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The crew at Alaska’s News Source has been all around the state this year searching for Fishing Reports far and wide.

Here are some of the highlights from what was an action-packed summer fishing season.

The season started off as most Alaskan fishing seasons do with dipnetting for hooligan. Whether the small fish are bait for big fish the rest of the year or you fry them up, the hooligan run marks the start of the fishing season.

Fishing Report: The Hooligan run at Twentymile River marks the start of the fishing season in Southcentral Alaska

Then it was over to the beaches of Ninilchik where Compassion Thru Fishing hosted the second annual beach clean-up and surf fishing tournament. Surf fishing or shore fishing is a must-do in Alaska, allowing anglers to catch halibut and other ocean fish without needing access to a boat.

Fishing Report: 2022 Beach Clean-up and Surf Fishing Tournament in Ninilchik

Then it was down to Seward where snagging for sockeyes brings Alaskans from all over the state for some quick, easy and fun fishing. The scenery on Resurrection Bay on a beautiful day is about as good as it gets, and when you add a strong salmon run with that it is a perfect mix.

Fishing Report: Snagging sockeyes in Seward

The Fishing Report takes the crew all across Alaska and that means hours and hours in the car. Lake Louise was one of those trips, looking for lake trout with Alaska Lakes Guide Service, we found some but couldn’t quite get one in the boat. The glory of The Fishing Report is that it is just like real fishing — you don’t always end up getting a fish in the boat but we always catch a good time.

Fishing Report: Looking for lake trout on Lake Louise

Skagway was the destination next the crew attempted to get on a boat and hit the ocean but the weather wouldn’t let us. Instead we chatted with some locals and ended up pulling some dolly varden out of Pullen Pond right outside of downtown Skagway.

Fishing Report: Pulling Dolly Varden out of Pullen Pond in Skagway

The Deshka fishing report was one of the more memorable from the season. Not only was the king fishing great, but also the boat held two newlyweds who chose to spend their honeymoon fishing in Alaska. Luckily we had the chance to fish the river for kings right before the Alaska Department of Fish and Game changed the regulations on the fishery.

Fishing Report: Deshka River Kings

The Russian River is famous for it’s sockeye run but also for combat fishing, producing some incredible images of anglers lined up down the river shoulder to shoulder. This year was a particularly strong red run, bringing thousands of Alaskans and tourists to catch Russian River Ferry, so they can cross the river and catch their limit of salmon.

Fishing Report: Flossing for sockeye on the Russian River

One of the best places to learn about fish in Alaska is the William Hernadez Sport Fish Hatchery, where you can see all sorts of fish in all different stages of their life cycle.

Fishing Report: William Jack Hernandez Sport Fish Hatchery

Then it was down to the Kenai for two straight fishing reports the first the very popular method of depnetting and then the even more popular method of the Kenai Flip. Both techniques are going for the same fish on the same river and both can get the job done in their own way.

Fishing Report: Dipnetting on the Kenai starting to heat up

Sometimes in fishing it is all about the people you know, and in this case it was Austin Sjong’s family who own a house and a boat down in Seldovia. The fishing is world-class just outside of Seldovia and this trip was a perfect example of that it was hard to tell who had more fun, the people catching the fish or the dogs in the boat.

Fishing Report: Salty sea creatures out of Seldovia

The Kenai River is very popular, but how about the Kenai’s little brother the Kasilof River, the fishing was great but the views and the turquoise water made the trip one to remember.

Fishing Report: Pulling fish from the beautiful water of the Kasilof

To get some fish in the freezer you don’t always have to drive a long way or even have a boat, sometimes all you need is a rod, a reel and a tide book for Ship Creek in downtown Anchorage. Getting a silver salmon on the line has got to be one of the more invigorating feelings in fishing, and there was plenty of action on that day.

Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek

Then it was back to the Kenai for a little late run red action. Carly Schreck took over the report for this one. While the fish count numbers were low, Schreck put her mind to it and eventually landed some chrome on the beach.

Fishing Report: Late red run starting to slow down

As the season begins to dwindle down, the silver run picks up in the tributaries of the Turnagain Arm. Bird Creek is one of those streams and 45 minutes before and after the tide you will find the shores lined with anglers all hoping to get the last fish of the season.

Fishing Report: Searching for silvers at Bird Creek

Then maybe the most memorable trip of the season, an amazing fishing trip with Black Magic Charters that turned into a rescue mission. Giant silver salmon along with a tasty lingcod were followed by a dramatic rescue mission that ended with a boat sinking just outside of Seward.

The Fishing Report: Fishing trip turned rescue mission

For the last report of the year it was all about tech as the Alaska Department of Fish and Game debuted their new mobile app this fishing season.

The Fishing Report: Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app

More information about fishing in Alaska can be found at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website and to find all of the Fishing reports from this year and years past you can find them here.

