Anchorage man sentenced to over 13 years for 2018 crash that killed taxi driver

Jose Angel Ibarra, 28, was driving south on the Old Seward Highway in excess of 85 mph when he...
Jose Angel Ibarra, 28, was driving south on the Old Seward Highway in excess of 85 mph when he collided with the Yellow Cab company taxi that 68-year-old Bruce Orton was driving.(Courtesy Richard Ketchum (2018))
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man that pleaded guilty to killing an Anchorage cab driver in October 2018 was sentenced Friday to 13 years and one month in prison by an Anchorage judge.

Jose Angel Ibarra, 28, was driving south on the Old Seward Highway in excess of 85 mph when he collided with the Yellow Cab company taxi that 68-year-old Bruce Orton was driving at East 79th Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2018. The crash killed Orton.

The ensuing investigation determined that Ibarra was driving under the influence, with a blood alcohol level of 0.101, and Ibarra later admitted to Anchorage police that he had used heroin and marijuana, in addition to drinking that night. He was also using a suspended driver’s license.

Ibarra pled guilty on June 15, 2022, to manslaughter, third-degree escape and driving under the influence.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby sentenced Ibarra to 12 years for the manslaughter charge and one year for the escape charge, with an additional 30 days for the DUI charge. The State of Alaska also requested that Saxby give Ibarra five years of probation, suspend an additional eight years of jail time and permanently revoke Ibarra’s license.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw...
Port of Alaska sees first cruise ship in 2 years
On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the...
Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out
Shana Mann and her son Zakk who was struck by a hit and run driver in South Anchorage last...
Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son
A young passenger has died from injuries sustained in the early morning crash, according to...
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
The project will occupy 45 acres of land and will be six times larger than the Willow Solar Farm.
Project leaders break ground on state’s largest solar farm

Latest News

Providence-Alaska Medical Center
As COVID rates continue decline in Alaska, how close are we to end of pandemic?
A grand jury in Kenai indicted 20-year-old Tyler Cordes of Homer on charges from a Dec. 21,...
Homer man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges for 2021 crash
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik discusses the potential impacts of former Typhoon Merbok's impending...
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands
Sept. 16, 2022, FastCast