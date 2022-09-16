Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shana Mann was visiting Talkeetna when she got the call last Saturday that her 13-year-old son Zakkary had been hit by a car in Anchorage.

For Mann, the call sparked painful memories.

“Me and my husband lost a daughter back in 2007, and all that was going through my mind was, please God, don’t take my baby,” Mann said.

Mann leapt in her car and drove to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where she’s been by her son’s side ever since. That was Saturday night. Since then, Zakk has endured two surgeries to fix a broken collarbone, a fractured leg, and several severe lacerations.

The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 10:30 p.m. Zakk was riding his bike with two friends on Brayton Drive, the teens were coming from O’Malley Road headed toward East Dimond Boulevard when a car struck Zakk from behind. Zakk doesn’t remember much after getting hit, but his friends remember something that astounds his mother — the driver didn’t stop.

“I can’t imagine being in a mindset to where you would take off after knowing that you hit a child, and just left them there,” Mann said. “Not knowing if they were going to live or die.”

Police don’t have an official description of the vehicle, but one of the teens believes it was dark colored Mercedes which then turned on Academy Drive after striking Zakk. It’s not a lot to go on, but Mann is hopeful they will find the driver.

“I’ve got so many people helping,” Mann said. “And I’m very, very thankful for everybody that’s reached out in any way, shape, or form.”

She’s also thankful that Zakk will be okay and hopefully home to celebrate his 14th birthday on Saturday. But even so, she wants to find the driver responsible.

“We are just really, really praying that this person is brought to justice so that it doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Mann said. “Because next time maybe it’s not going to be okay, maybe next time somebody will die. So if anybody knows anything out there please help.”

The Anchorage police case number is 22-29564. A spokesperson for APD said anyone with information is encouraged to call the 311 line. People can also leave information anonymously on the tip line.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.