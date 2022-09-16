Chick-fil-A employee recognized for heroic actions to thwart carjacking attempt

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being recognized for his heroic efforts to help a mom with a baby avoid a potential carjacking.

Mykel Gordon ran to a woman who was screaming for help when authorities say William Branch, 43, approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

When she didn’t comply, Branch grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon was punched in the face as he fought Branch to the ground, authorities said.

The Chick-fil-A employee was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Gordon with a Community Service award, a special coin and a personal thank you for his quick response to seeing someone in danger.

“We’re grateful for the courage of people like Mykel,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to Gordon, he had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the...
Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out
On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw...
Port of Alaska sees first cruise ship in 2 years
Shana Mann and her son Zakk who was struck by a hit and run driver in South Anchorage last...
Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son
A young passenger has died from injuries sustained in the early morning crash, according to...
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
The project will occupy 45 acres of land and will be six times larger than the Willow Solar Farm.
Project leaders break ground on state’s largest solar farm

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.
Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
King stands vigil; wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance