Flooding, damage likely as powerful storm moves into western Alaska

A former typhoon will bring damaging winds, dangerous seas, and an extreme storm surge to the western side of the state.
Thursday weather update from Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey as a powerful storm moves into western Alaska.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday night a powerful typhoon moved north through the western Pacific, the equivalent of a category one hurricane - now this post-tropical storm will bring damaging winds, dangerous seas, and likely flooding from an extreme storm surge to western Alaska.

The storm passed over Shema Thursday evening, bringing high winds to the western Aleutians, with gusts over 65 mph reported even 400 miles from the center of the storm. The storm is now on the far southern edge of the Bering Sea, moving north. Overnight, wind gusts to 90 mph are likely in the SW Bering Sea.

Friday morning, the storm will travel northeast, toward the Bering Straight, bringing wind gusts to 90 in Savoonga Friday afternoon. Bethel should prepare for wind gusts to 60 mph Friday night. The highest winds will reach Nome overnight Friday, into Saturday morning with gusts to 75 mph likely.

This storm will also produce dangerous seas, with wave heights of 35-50 feet expected. The high winds will contribute to a dangerous storm surge for most of the coastal regions of western Alaska.

Significant coastal flooding is likely along the Bering Sea coastline. Norton Sound will likely see some of the most extreme storm surge with water levels 8-18 feet above the normal high tide line. Road closures are possible from flooding and low-lying areas could become inundated.

Those living in the coastal communities of western Alaska should prepare for high water and damaging winds. Do not drive through high water.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for the latest impacts from this powerful storm.

Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions
2 large fall storms hit the state
Two large fall lows aim for Alaska