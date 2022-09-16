Homer man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges for 2021 crash

Sept. 16, 2022, FastCast
By Tim Rockey
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury in Kenai indicted a Homer man on charges from a Dec. 21, 2021, car crash that killed one and injured two others.

Tyler Cordesis, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-third-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, according to a press release from the Department of Law.

The release states that Cordes was driving on the Sterling Highway and crashed, killing 25-year-old Drew Brown of Homer and injuring two other passengers.

Cordes has not been arraigned on the charges and is believed to have left the state. A Kenai Superior Court issued a warrant for Cordes on Sept. 14.

“It is believed that he is residing in the Las Vegas, Nevada, area,” the release said. “Anyone with information about Mr. Cordes’ location should contact the Homer Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.”

