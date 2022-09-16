One round of rain to get through, then a nice weekend

One more round of light rain, then a nice weekend.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The only impact from the remnants of Typhoon Merbok that Southcentral will see is a wave of generally light rain that moves through the region beginning later this afternoon. The light rain will continue through the overnight hours, then end Saturday morning with plenty of sunshine returning to the region for Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be equally nice with sunshine continuing all day. In fact, it will be the nicest of the two days, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Enjoy it though, as sunshine fades behind increasing clouds on Monday with another system bringing widespread rain arriving late Monday evening and continuing into Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday as well.

Through Thursday, September 15, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport has picked up just under three inches of rain at 2.97 inches. This is nearly one-and-a-half inches above normal, or 1.41 inches above normal to be exact. Rain with the remnants of Merbok are expected to range from one-quarter to one-half inch across the region by Saturday afternoon. This would put September’s rainfall total over the monthly climatological average of 3.10 inches

