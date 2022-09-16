Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on Feb. 22, 2022 after filing paperwork to run for governor. She is running in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:10 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor in Arkansas, underwent surgery Friday for thyroid cancer.

Sanders announced she underwent the surgery after a biopsy earlier this month revealed that she had thyroid cancer.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. “I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support.”

Sanders said she looked forward to returning to the campaign trail soon.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman until 2019, is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones. She is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

A doctor for Sanders said in a statement that he expected her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours. Dr. John R. Sims said Sanders will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine and continued long follow up care.

“I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down,” Sims said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the...
Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out
On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw...
Port of Alaska sees first cruise ship in 2 years
Shana Mann and her son Zakk who was struck by a hit and run driver in South Anchorage last...
Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son
A young passenger has died from injuries sustained in the early morning crash, according to...
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
The project will occupy 45 acres of land and will be six times larger than the Willow Solar Farm.
Project leaders break ground on state’s largest solar farm

Latest News

Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.
Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Mykel Gordon with a Community Service award, a...
Chick-fil-A employee recognized for heroic actions to thwart carjacking attempt
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
King stands vigil; wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance