Vehicle crash with injuries closes 1 eastbound lane of Tudor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tudor Road was closed off temporarily Friday morning after a crash that Anchorage police say involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Tudor has since been opened to one lane of traffic moving eastbound at Cordova Street, after all traffic was initially diverted back into westbound lanes following the crash shorty before 7 a.m., which injured at least one person. The Anchorage Police Department was unable to specify the extent of injuries.

The incident closed only about 100 yards of the road near Cordova Street, according to police dispatch.

