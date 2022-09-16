Vehicle crash with injuries closes 1 eastbound lane of Tudor

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tudor Road was closed off temporarily Friday morning after a crash that Anchorage police say involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Tudor has since been opened to one lane of traffic moving eastbound at Cordova Street, after all traffic was initially diverted back into westbound lanes following the crash shorty before 7 a.m., which injured at least one person. The Anchorage Police Department was unable to specify the extent of injuries.

The incident closed only about 100 yards of the road near Cordova Street, according to police dispatch.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the...
Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out
Shana Mann and her son Zakk who was struck by a hit and run driver in South Anchorage last...
Anchorage mom pleads for information about hit and run driver who struck her son
A young passenger has died from injuries sustained in the early morning crash, according to...
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
The project will occupy 45 acres of land and will be six times larger than the Willow Solar Farm.
Project leaders break ground on state’s largest solar farm
Rain for Southcentral; High winds move through Aleutians
Storm systems impact Southcentral, Aleutian regions

Latest News

Fall chum salmon are seen in a fishery in Emmonak, Alaska in 2018.
Yukon River coho, chum salmon runs among lowest on record
Yukon River coho, chum salmon runs among lowest on record
Yukon River coho, chum salmon runs among lowest on record
Flooding and damage are likely as a powerful storm moves into western Alaska.
Flooding, damage likely as powerful storm moves into western Alaska
The 2022 Fishing Report Wrap Up
The Fishing Report Wrap Up