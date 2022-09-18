Flood Watch issued for portions of Southcentral through 4 AM Thursday

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for the Copper River Basin (Glennalllen) and eastern Prince William Sound, including the Valdez and Cordova, until 4 a.m. Thursday. Periods of heavy rain occurring Monday through late Wednesday night may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

For the Copper River Basin, it currently appears that the heaviest rain will take place Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday afternoon. Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in valley locations with 2 to 6 inches in the Chugach and Wrangell Mountains north of McCarthy. Rivers and streams that drain these mountains are most likely to experience flooding.

In Valdez, it currently appears that the heaviest rain will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday night with rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches in town, with 5 to 7 inches in the surrounding mountains. Flooding is possible along area rivers including Lowe River as well as smaller creeks and streams that cross the Richardson Highway.

The heaviest rain in Cordova is currently forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday night as well. Total rainfall amounts from Monday through early Thursday, however, may range from 4 to 9 inches. These amounts are slightly lower than the rainfall amounts that fell during the September 7-9 flood event, so there is potential for similar impacts. Flooding is also possible along Eyak Lake, including Power Creek Road.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source team of meteorologists for updates on this developing weather situation.

