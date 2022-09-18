Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska's News Source recaps the day's destructive events in western Alaska associated with the...
Live blog: Flooding, damage unveiled as powerful storm moves across western Alaska
Owner of Polaris Hatchery, Don Dyer, feeds a turkey an apple on his Butte property.
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw...
Port of Alaska sees first cruise ship in 2 years
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggering-tsunami from Barry Arm
Scientists again halt work on Barry Arm landslide that requires water access
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show firefighters in the search for...
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border