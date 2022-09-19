907 Sports: Remembering the life and legend of Lance Mackey and recapping a wild week in local sports

By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this edition of “907 Sports” with Austin Sjong, we remember the life and legend of one of the greatest mushers of all time, Lance Mackey.

It was also a wild week in local sports with nearly all of the fall high school seasons getting competition, so we have a four-pack of top plays, and it’s a sad day for Austin, who clocks in the last Fishing Report of the year.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact of the storm on western Alaska
Live blog: Flooding, damage unveiled across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Owner of Polaris Hatchery, Don Dyer, feeds a turkey an apple on his Butte property.
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw...
Port of Alaska sees first cruise ship in 2 years
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggering-tsunami from Barry Arm
Scientists again halt work on Barry Arm landslide that requires water access

Latest News

All the highlights from The Fishing Report 2022
2022 Fishing Report Wrap-up
This fishing report focuses on the new ADF&G Mobile App
The Fishing Report: Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app
South vs East Week 5
South vs East Football Week 5 Alaska's News Source
The Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team announced its next head coach, days ahead of the...
Anchorage Wolverines announce next head coach