907 Sports: Remembering the life and legend of Lance Mackey and recapping a wild week in local sports
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this edition of “907 Sports” with Austin Sjong, we remember the life and legend of one of the greatest mushers of all time, Lance Mackey.
It was also a wild week in local sports with nearly all of the fall high school seasons getting competition, so we have a four-pack of top plays, and it’s a sad day for Austin, who clocks in the last Fishing Report of the year.
