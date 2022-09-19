The final few days of summer brings flood watches to parts of Southcentral

A flood watch remains in effect for the Copper River Basin through 4AM Thursday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has made a return to Southcentral, following what was a beautiful weekend across the region. This comes as a ridge of high pressure to our south, is helping funnel more moisture into the region. With an atmospheric river setting up shop on top of Southcentral, widespread rain is expected to stay with us through most of the day. While we’ll see some dry time into the afternoon and evening hours, the heaviest rain will begin to shift to the east through the day. As a result of this, the Copper River Basin is under a flood watch through 4AM Thursday. Excessive rainfall could inundate area waterways leading to the potential for flooding concerns.

The days of summer are numbered, as Autumn officially begins Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere. Much like we’ve spent a large portion of this summer, rain will stick around as the season draws to a close. While rain remains in the forecast through Wednesday, the heaviest rain will remain well to the east of Anchorage. This will mean some dry time, if not a dry day or two for surrounding areas through Wednesday morning.

As summer draws to a close, temperatures will slowly cool off by weeks end. It’s possible that as the first week of Autumn arrives, highs will struggle to break out of the 40s and daily lows will flirt with the upper 30s. This will mean that any storms that affect Southcentral over the coming weeks will lead to a lowering of the snow levels in the atmosphere. For now, expect daily rain chances to remain in the forecast, with highs hovering in the lower 50s.

The weekend looks again to bring some dry time, but we’ll likely keep clouds and cooler temperatures around the region.

Have a wonderful day!

