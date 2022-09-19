Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for 38-year-old Franklin “TJ” Varney (left) and 25-year-old Megan Smith (right).(Hocking County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Detectives found a 3-year-old locked inside a cage at a home in Ohio and a 2-year-old with a meth pipe, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25, fled the home due to their involvement with a sexual assault investigation, abandoning the toddlers.

Law enforcement said the home was in deplorable condition when they served a search warrant.

The 3-year-old was left in a cage secured with Zipties that was filled with bugs, soiled bedding and a cup full of spoiled milk, the sheriff’s office explained.

Detectives said they saw a 2-year-old walking around the home with a meth pipe.

The sheriff’s office said the children were placed in emergency foster care.

The toddlers’ grandmother, Ella Webb, had custody and was arrested and charged with endangering children.

Nationwide warrants have been issued for the arrests of Varney and Smith on similar charges.

“I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement,” Chief Deputy Caleb J. Mortiz said in a statement. “If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, state and federal resource available to bring these two to justice.”

