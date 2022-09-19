Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide

Sept. 19, 2022 FastCast
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting at a remote cabin north of Fairbanks has caused investigators with the Alaska State Troopers to deem it a homicide.

The report of the shooting came in just before 12 p.m. Sunday at a cabin near mile 42 of the Elliott Highway, which begins north of Fairbanks from the community of Fox and ends approximately 150 miles away near Manley Hot Springs.

Troopers say investigators found a man dead in the cabin. The body was later taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage while next of kin is notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to troopers, who also noted that there is no public safety risk.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Live blog: Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Owner of Polaris Hatchery, Don Dyer, feeds a turkey an apple on his Butte property.
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggering-tsunami from Barry Arm
Scientists again halt work on Barry Arm landslide that requires water access
The Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena is being considered for a homeless shelter
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations
On Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw...
Port of Alaska sees first cruise ship in 2 years

Latest News

Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Live blog: Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Sept. 19, 2022 FastCast
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess and clean up damage caused by...
Residents of western Alaska spent Sunday starting to assess and clean up damage from historic storm