Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting at a remote cabin north of Fairbanks has caused investigators with the Alaska State Troopers to deem it a homicide.

The report of the shooting came in just before 12 p.m. Sunday at a cabin near mile 42 of the Elliott Highway, which begins north of Fairbanks from the community of Fox and ends approximately 150 miles away near Manley Hot Springs.

Troopers say investigators found a man dead in the cabin. The body was later taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage while next of kin is notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to troopers, who also noted that there is no public safety risk.

