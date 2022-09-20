Alaska delegates respond to storms hitting western coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity.

Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the coast.

“This storm is the strongest September storm that we’ve seen in the last 70 years, and there were storm surges recorded at eight — almost nine feet — in Nome on Norton Sound,” Peltola said Monday.

I hope everyone is staying safe given the conditions we’re experiencing statewide. Make sure to look out for each other until everything passes, it could mean a world of difference for someone. We will get through this. — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) September 18, 2022

At the same time, the state is working on its own response. Gov. Mike Dunleavy traveled to Nome on Monday to survey the damage himself.

“Today is, again, as far as devastation that could have happened, that some had anticipated — there was water invasion, certainly some erosion, some airports had debris on them,” Dunleavy said.

Over the weekend, the governor shared that the state was preparing a federal disaster declaration request. In a press release Monday, Dunleavy said at least 75% of eligible disaster costs would be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), with the state picking up the remaining costs.

As mentioned yesterday, I am requesting a Federal Disaster Declaration for the 2022 September storm currently impacting the west coast of Alaska. The damage assessment is now taking place with the State, local governments, regional entities, and FEMA. — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) September 20, 2022

Peltola gave insight into some of the relief Alaskans might be getting.

“An allowance of two vehicles, up to $18,950 dollars that can be recouped, or can go towards the purchase of new vehicles, and it would be one summer vehicle and one winter vehicle,” she said.

In the meantime, several organizations are responding to help, including the American Red Cross of Alaska, which is working closely with the state to help assist people in need. Initially, the Red Cross says it will use Nome and Bethel as response hubs.

From there, the organization will travel to different communities to learn more about the needs of those impacted.

“We’re going to both Bethel and Nome, and these two teams will be our initial boots on the ground,” Red Cross spokesperson Taylar Sausen said. “They’re going to be working with the state to travel to the different communities that are impacted by this storm. They’re going to be doing damage assessment, case management and then also planning for what other assets are needed in those communities.”

With winter looming, the Red Cross of Alaska says it is ready to help these communities in any way that they need.

