Anchorage police search for missing Service High student

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen near Service High School early Monday morning.

The student named Colin Rutman was last seen near the Abbot Road high school around 6:45 a.m., according to a Nixle alert from police.

Rutman is 5 foot nine inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a light and dark blue sweatshirt or fleece and dark-colored sweatpants.

If you have any information on the young man’s location, please call Anchorage Police Department’s dispatch line at 311, and select option 1 or dial (907) 786-8900 Option “0″.

