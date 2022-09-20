Anchorage police search for missing Service High student

Anchorage Police request the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Colin Rutman, last...
Anchorage Police request the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Colin Rutman, last seen the morning on Sept. 19 near Service High School.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager last seen near Service High School early Monday morning.

The student named Colin Rutman was last seen near the Abbot Road high school around 6:45 a.m., according to a Nixle alert from police.

Rutman is 5 foot nine inches tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a light and dark blue sweatshirt or fleece and dark-colored sweatpants.

If you have any information on the young man’s location, please call Anchorage Police Department’s dispatch line at 311, and select option 1 or dial (907) 786-8900 Option “0″.

How to watch Alaska’s News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Water rises in Hooper Bay in Sept. 2022. Photo courtesy of Paul Galvez.
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm
Owner of Polaris Hatchery, Don Dyer, feeds a turkey an apple on his Butte property.
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide
The Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena is being considered for a homeless shelter
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations

Latest News

Photographer David Jensen includes 8-year-old Sam Harris in his Shine project.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope...
Sunshine returned to western Alaska as residents and officials continued to assess full scope of storm's damage
Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm