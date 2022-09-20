Flood watch for parts of Southcentral, with high surf advisories in western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may have seemed like summer ended ages ago, but we’re in the final two days of the season before autumn officially arrives.

We’ll end the summer where we’ve spent most of the season, on a wet and cooler note. This comes as an atmospheric river continues to take aim on Southcentral Alaska, leading to possible flooding concerns in the coming days. An area of low pressure just to the south of Prince William Sound will lift to the northeast through the day, bringing the return of widespread moderate to heavy rain for parts of the region into the night.

On average, many areas under the flood watch will see 2 to 6 inches of rain, with the lowest totals occurring through parts of the Copper River Basin. While areas west of Whittier will trend dry in the coming days, some isolated to scattered showers can’t be ruled out through Thursday.

Meanwhile, Western Alaska continues to recover from the historic storm that affected the region over the weekend. While the weather today will be pretty reminiscent of Monday, an incoming storm will pose some concerns. A high surf advisory goes into effect tonight through Thursday afternoon for areas from the southern Seward Peninsula south to the Yukon Delta. It’s here where southerly winds up to 30 mph could lead to some additional beach erosion into Thursday. While the storm will bring nowhere near the same impacts as the historic storm, any incoming winds and surf could exacerbate the ongoing recovery efforts.

Autumn officially begins Thursday evening at 5:03 p.m. AKDT. While we’ll be saying goodbye to the warmest days of the year, autumn typically brings ever-changing weather and wild swings through the state, as colder weather quickly returns to the region.

