The only Cigarette boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the “She Said Yes” the only Cigarette boat in Alaska it is also the farthest north Cigarette boat in the world.

Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money, and the right boat — his wife, Kira Stuart, said yes.

“Found the money — then she said okay if you can find a boat for that amount of money you can have it. We can get it — and she of course didn’t think we were going to. Found it and then she said yes,” Sandy Stuart said.

The Stuarts bought the “She Said Yes” down in Oklahoma, and had to tow it all the way to the shores of Homer where the couple lives. They said that no matter where they went on the trip — the boat would turn heads and make gas station trips last even longer because of the amount of people asking questions about the boat.

“These boats were made to go out in big open ocean waters and that is what we have we have a big beautiful bay in Homer where we live,” Kira Stuart said.

The boat, with perfect conditions, can hit up to 75 mph. On a windy day at Big Lake, the top speed was right around 60 mph.

The design of the boat makes those speeds — which sound ridiculous — feel very smooth and almost like you aren’t going that fast. It isn’t until you stand up and feel the wind or try and track something on the shore that you realize that you are really cruising at high speeds.

The Stuarts brought the boat up to Big Lake and held a drawing at Susitna Brewing Company, where four lucky winners got the chance to get out on the lake and feel the power of the boat.

Right now the couple is getting their company, Naughtycal Dreams, into the water — where they offer fast boat tours in Kachemak Bay out of the Homer Boat Harbor.

“Everyone is already out on the water going water taxing or fishing and you know not everybody wants to go fishing they just want to go for an hour on the bay and we have that to offer to them,” Kira Stuart said.

To read more about the boat you can find more information on their website.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.