The only Cigarette boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

The "She Said Yes" zooming around Big Lake.
The "She Said Yes" zooming around Big Lake.(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the “She Said Yes” the only Cigarette boat in Alaska it is also the farthest north Cigarette boat in the world.

Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money, and the right boat — his wife, Kira Stuart, said yes.

“Found the money — then she said okay if you can find a boat for that amount of money you can have it. We can get it — and she of course didn’t think we were going to. Found it and then she said yes,” Sandy Stuart said.

The Stuarts bought the “She Said Yes” down in Oklahoma, and had to tow it all the way to the shores of Homer where the couple lives. They said that no matter where they went on the trip — the boat would turn heads and make gas station trips last even longer because of the amount of people asking questions about the boat.

“These boats were made to go out in big open ocean waters and that is what we have we have a big beautiful bay in Homer where we live,” Kira Stuart said.

The boat, with perfect conditions, can hit up to 75 mph. On a windy day at Big Lake, the top speed was right around 60 mph.

The design of the boat makes those speeds — which sound ridiculous — feel very smooth and almost like you aren’t going that fast. It isn’t until you stand up and feel the wind or try and track something on the shore that you realize that you are really cruising at high speeds.

The Stuarts brought the boat up to Big Lake and held a drawing at Susitna Brewing Company, where four lucky winners got the chance to get out on the lake and feel the power of the boat.

Right now the couple is getting their company, Naughtycal Dreams, into the water — where they offer fast boat tours in Kachemak Bay out of the Homer Boat Harbor.

“Everyone is already out on the water going water taxing or fishing and you know not everybody wants to go fishing they just want to go for an hour on the bay and we have that to offer to them,” Kira Stuart said.

To read more about the boat you can find more information on their website.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Owner of Polaris Hatchery, Don Dyer, feeds a turkey an apple on his Butte property.
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
Water rises in Hooper Bay in Sept. 2022. Photo courtesy of Paul Galvez.
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm
The people of Whittier respond to the threat of a landslide-triggering-tsunami from Barry Arm
Scientists again halt work on Barry Arm landslide that requires water access
The Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena is being considered for a homeless shelter
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations

Latest News

All the highlights from The Fishing Report 2022
2022 Fishing Report Wrap-up
This fishing report focuses on the new ADF&G Mobile App
The Fishing Report: Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app
South vs East Week 5
South vs East Football Week 5 Alaska's News Source
The Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team announced its next head coach, days ahead of the...
Anchorage Wolverines announce next head coach