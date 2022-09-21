Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide

By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month.

Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for the domestic violence homicide of Angela Telles.

On the morning of Sept. 11, police discovered the body of a woman in an apartment on Jewel Lake Road — after receiving a call from a man who made suggestions that he wanted to harm himself.

Charging documents said a juvenile living in the home at the time of the shooting told police three separate altercations occurred between Telles and Socarras on Sunday morning. The juvenile told investigators during an interview that at approximately 3 a.m., Socarras and Telles were heard loudly arguing before Socarras left the home.

Charging documents said that Socarras then returned at approximately 4 a.m. The juvenile reported that shortly after Socarras returned, a gunshot was heard but no one was hurt. The juvenile reported hearing Telles say “why did you do that” before a gunshot was fired at approximately 7:20 a.m. Charging documents reported that the juvenile then contacted relatives who then reported the killing.

Police arrested Socarras that morning after a stand-off with police.

Socarras faces up to 99 years imprisonment, and a fine of $500,000, or both.

