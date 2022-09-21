Driver narrowly escapes when construction equipment collapses on car

The driver suffered only minor injuries. Had she been a few inches forward, it may have been a different outcome. (WCBS, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A crane-like portion of a construction vehicle collapsed on a New York City street, nearly crushing a driver and just missing a pedestrian.

A 22-year-old driver was stopped at a light in the Bronx around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday when part of a construction vehicle known as a boom truck crashed down on her car.

Witnesses rushed to pull the driver out of the car. She suffered only minor injuries.

A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell...
A boom truck accident injured a 22-year-old driver after the lifting arm of the equipment fell onto her car. Witnesses note that had her car been a few inches forward, it may have been a worse outcome.(Source: WCBS via CNN)

“I expected to see somebody dead or crushed. A few seconds later, he pulls her out,” said witness Ali Algaheim, who works in a store nearby. “She was a little bit confused herself, surprised that she made it. I’m still shaking.”

Many noted that had the driver’s car been just a few inches forward, she may not have been able to walk away.

“I think they said about 6 inches, right? She was right there,” Algaheim said.

The crane-like arm that fell also just missed a man walking nearby. It took out a traffic light and spilled rebar onto the road.

Construction at 33 Bedford Park Boulevard, a new 11-story residential building, was halted and about 29 workers evacuated as a precaution.

The Department of Buildings says a preliminary investigation found that as the articulating boom truck was lifting a load of rebar from a trailer onto the roof, the arm of the boom failed and collapsed. The cause of the failure is under investigation.

The DOB says an inspection of the building itself found several safety violations. Summonses were issued for failure to safeguard the construction site, failure to obtain electrical permits and a construction elevator violation.

A partial stop work order was issued, preventing material deliveries and all work above 75 feet, until the conditions are resolved.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested following a...
Anchorage police find student reported missing near Service High School
The "She Said Yes" zooming around Big Lake.
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide
Water rises in Hooper Bay in Sept. 2022. Photo courtesy of Paul Galvez.
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm

Latest News

The driver suffered only minor injuries. Had she been a few inches forward, it may have been a...
Video shows boom truck arm collapse on car waiting at light
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District.
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
Season Haugen, who grew up in Golovin, hopped on a plane and flew to Golovin from Nome to help...
Village of Golovin beleaguered by flood waters
Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near...
Troopers respond to bear attack near Palmer