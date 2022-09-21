Troopers respond to bear attack near Palmer

Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near...
Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near Matanuska Townsite Road outside of Palmer on Tuesday.(Carly Schreck)
By Tim Rockey and Carly Schreck
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have responded to a reported bear attack at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road — across the Glenn Highway from Matanuska Lake.

Troopers at the scene reported that they are still actively searching for the bear. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man carrying a child away from the road with head lacerations.

As of publish time, troopers were unable to state whether the bear is believed to be the same bear who killed dozens of chickens and turkeys near Butte last week.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Impact of the storm on western Alaska.
Flooding, damage reported across western Alaska coastal communities in wake of historic, powerful storm
Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested following a...
Anchorage police find student reported missing near Service High School
The "She Said Yes" zooming around Big Lake.
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide
Water rises in Hooper Bay in Sept. 2022. Photo courtesy of Paul Galvez.
State shares details on response, recovery plans for west coast storm

Latest News

An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a...
Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide
A sign for the new Mat-Su Valley Gateway Visitor's Center can be seen just north of the...
Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center
Haugon, who grew up in Golovin, is currently living in Nome with her boyfriend and children....
Golovin now an Alaska Venice, as flood engulfs the village
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week