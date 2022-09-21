Troopers respond to bear attack near Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have responded to a reported bear attack at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road — across the Glenn Highway from Matanuska Lake.

Troopers at the scene reported that they are still actively searching for the bear. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man carrying a child away from the road with head lacerations.

As of publish time, troopers were unable to state whether the bear is believed to be the same bear who killed dozens of chickens and turkeys near Butte last week.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

