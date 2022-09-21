Wet and cool for the last day of summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and eastward. Although the heaviest rain has shifted east out of most of Southcentral, Anchorage and surrounding areas will still hold onto a chance for some rain through the day. As a result of the wet and cloudy pattern, highs will struggle to climb into the 50s for a large portion of Southcentral today. Areas that do manage to climb into the 50s will see the best shot of some sunshine and dry conditions through the day.

Outside of Southcentral, the big story statewide continues to be impacts for western Alaska. While communities continue to dig out of the rubble and floods, an incoming storm will pose additional threats. A high surf advisory remains in effect for much of western Alaska for coastal erosion, as winds up to 55 mph whip out of the south/southeast. Not only will the winds lead to erosion, but additional flooding from high waters and debris being kicked around is a concern as well. The good news is that as the day progesses the winds will die down and the rain will quickly move inland, as it shifts to the east.

Autumn officially begins Thursday at 5:03 PM, and in true fall fashion it’ll feel like it. The upcoming forecast features highs hovering near 50, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. While no snow is in the forecast, higher elevations of the Chugach Mountains could see some additional coation of snow with each passing system. A chance for rain stays with us in the forecast through Sunday of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

