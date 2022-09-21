Wind and waves head to the west coast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two storms are going to impact the state in a wet and windy way this week.

In the Gulf of Alaska, rain is pouring into the coastal communities and inland starting at Prince William Sound to the Copper River basin, North Gulf coast, and northern Panhandle.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Copper River basin to parts of Prince William Sound as heavy rains will drench mountains. causing rivers and streams to rise. Residents should be on alert for rising water levels.

In the meantime, on the west coast a High Surf Advisory will take effect Wednesday into Thursday. Winds will ramp up to 30 to 50 mph, and waves will likely cause additional beach erosion in areas that were hard-hit by the previous powerful storm.

