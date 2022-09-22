Cloudy and cooler weather for the first day of Autumn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some isolated shower activity this morning, many locations across Southcentral are sitting on the drier side. While we’re drier, this month is still one of the wettest Septembers on record. At just under 4 inches of rain this month, Anchorage has secured itself as the 16 wettest, so far. In addition to the showers, some locations of the Chugach and Talkeetna Mountains are holding onto a chance of some light snow showers this morning. It’s a testament to the changing seasons, as cooler and wetter weather continues to build across the state.

The heaviest rain through the day will remain confined to Prince William Sound and into Southeast. It’s these areas where up to an inch of rain is possible through the day, along with the chance for some breezy winds. Another round of rain, which will be heavy at times, looks to return to coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast overnight into Friday. While the heaviest rain will remain to our south, inland regions of Southcentral will see a shot for some rain showers Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

Looking ahead at the next 7 days, and the forecast is more reflective of a typical fall pattern. We’ll keep the wet and cooler weather with us, as daily highs will struggle to hit 50 and overnight lows flirt with the upper 30s. It’s possible over the next week or so that some locations across Southcentral begin to flirt with the potential for frost.

Happy Fall y’all!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.