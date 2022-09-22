Grand Jury indicts man accused of killing Homer woman in 2019

In a statement Monday, the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of...
In a statement Monday, the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of Ogden, Utah, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Utah man accused of kidnapping and killing a Homer woman in October 2019 was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury in Kenai.

The indictment, announced by the Alaska Department of Law, charged 32-year-old Kirby Calderwood with nine felony counts:

  • One count of first-degree murder
  • Three counts of second-degree murder
  • Two counts of kidnapping
  • One count of first-degree sexual assault
  • One count of manslaughter
  • One count of tampering with physical evidence

Calderwood was arrested and charged in May 2022 in connection to the disappearance of Anesha “Duffy” Murnane over 2 1/2 years prior. Calderwood, a former Homer resident who now lives in Ogden, Utah, was interviewed by investigators in May 2021, but it was a tip by a woman who was romantically involved with Calderwood that led police back to Utah, where they arrested him after she provided investigators with a confession he made to her of the killing.

Murnane’s disappearance sparked a large community response to fight for justice for “Duffy,” as she was known.

The tip from the woman, along with various other tips from those who knew Murnane, helped police piece together what happened to her.

Calderwood reportedly lived in Homer from 2016 to at least 2021. Investigators learned that prior to her disappearance on Oct. 17, 2019, Calderwood had set up the basement area of an unoccupied home in Homer with the intent to torture and kill a victim.

Court documents say that Calderwood worked at Main Tree Housing, the assisted living apartment complex where Murnane was living at the time. While driving around in search of a victim, Calderwood came across Murnane, who was heading to a doctor’s appointment.

According to investigators, Calderwood kidnapped and killed Calderwood, then disposed of the body in a dumpster.

If convicted, Calderwood faces more than 99 years in prison. He currently remains in custody in Utah, where he faces separate charges. Calderwood would be extradited to Alaska, pending the resolution of those charges.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

