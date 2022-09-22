Heavy rain on the way to southeast

Snow in higher elevations in the interior and wind and waves over the west coast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dual low pressure systems, with a third expected to form off the front of the storm to the west, are impacting Alaska through the rest of the week.

High surf and winds are still prompting the continuation of a High Surf Advisory over the west coast stretching from Point Hope in the northwest to south of Hooper Bay. This also includes Saint Lawrence Island. Southeast winds will hit 30 to 50 mph and waves will crash over the tops of beaches.

Southeast Alaska will contend with a lot of rain, starting tonight over the northern part of the region, and moving overnight. Thursday sees a break, before a new and heavy round of precipitation arrives Friday with 3 to 4 inches of rain anticipated.

