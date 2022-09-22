“It’s really traumatizing for those kids” Sen. Smith introduces the ‘No Shame at School Act’

When parents can’t afford school lunch, sometimes children end up paying the price
school lunches
school lunches(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the USDA in 2019 schools provided a 4.9 billion free and reduced school meals during the pandemic.

The USDA issued waivers to allow schools to continue serving hungry kids for free. Now that class is back in session, an old problem has returned: families that can’t afford school lunch and wind up in debt.

Senator Tina Smith, (D-MN) is introducing the “No Shame at School Act” that would protect students from retaliation.

“Sometimes districts have resorted to putting stickers or buttons on a child so that theoretically they would go home and their parents would see it and it would draw attention to their parents,” said Smith, “But in the meantime, it’s really traumatizing for those kids who are so embarrassed by that.”

The bill would prohibit putting any sort of ID like a sticker or a button on a child that indicates that they have a school lunch debt. It also makes it illegal for schools to sell that debt to debt collecting agencies who could then harass parents for payment.

Senator Smith says she and her colleagues are working with the Senate Agriculture Committee for a more permanent solution. A Republican spokeswoman I talked to says the GOP is amenable to the idea as well. The Biden administration says they are also committed to finding a long term solution.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near...
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District.
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
Photo of Sept. 2022 landslide onto Ellsworth Glacier, Alaska
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested following a...
Anchorage police find student reported missing near Service High School
Former Kodiak standout swimmer saves man from drowning
Kodiak state champion swimmer saves California man from drowning

Latest News

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna heard arguments from the Division of Elections and legal...
Judge hears arguments on preliminary injunction to remove Rep. Eastman from ballot
The Anchorage Assembly rejected Mayor Dave Bronson's appointment of Mario Bird as Municipal...
Anchorage Assembly rejects Bronson’s municipal attorney nominee
Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska)
First full day on the job for Alaska’s new representative
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has thrown his hat in the ring to run in Alaska’s...
Harassment claims against former Kenai borough mayor confirmed at special assembly meeting
Judge Rules Eastman case should move forward
Judge rules Eastman case should move forward