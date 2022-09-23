Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent change to how Permanent Fund dividends are distributed has frustrated many Alaskans who were expecting direct deposits that didn’t arrive on the first day of distribution on Sept. 20.

The delay in payment is tied to how each resident submitted their completed dividend application.

According to the Department of Revenue, Alaskans who submitted paper applications will start seeing direct deposit or check payments starting on Oct. 6 which is the next direct deposit cycle. Additional deposits will be released on Oct. 27.

The department says dividend applicants that are in “Eligible-Not-Paid” status will also be released on those days.

In an email, Joe Felkl of the Department of Revenue said this is done “to incentivize Alaskans to file online and pick direct deposit. There is a cost savings benefit, and the division has been doing this for the past few years.”

Residents that filed online for direct deposit and still have not received their electronic payment are encouraged to check their eligibility status at MyAlaska online.

