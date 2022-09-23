Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

A recent change to how Permanent Fund Dividends are distributed has frustrated many Alaskans who were expecting PFD direct deposits.
By Kristen Durand and Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A recent change to how Permanent Fund dividends are distributed has frustrated many Alaskans who were expecting direct deposits that didn’t arrive on the first day of distribution on Sept. 20.

The delay in payment is tied to how each resident submitted their completed dividend application.

According to the Department of Revenue, Alaskans who submitted paper applications will start seeing direct deposit or check payments starting on Oct. 6 which is the next direct deposit cycle. Additional deposits will be released on Oct. 27.

The department says dividend applicants that are in “Eligible-Not-Paid” status will also be released on those days.

In an email, Joe Felkl of the Department of Revenue said this is done “to incentivize Alaskans to file online and pick direct deposit. There is a cost savings benefit, and the division has been doing this for the past few years.”

Residents that filed online for direct deposit and still have not received their electronic payment are encouraged to check their eligibility status at MyAlaska online.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near...
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District.
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
Soldotna senior, Bob Bodell, was tased, maced and struck twice during a melee with a rookie...
Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees
Photo of Sept. 2022 landslide onto Ellsworth Glacier, Alaska
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
Former Kodiak standout swimmer saves man from drowning
Kodiak state champion swimmer saves California man from drowning

Latest News

In a statement Monday, the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of...
Grand Jury indicts man accused of killing Homer woman in 2019
Wednesday kicked off the start of the 17th Annual Government-to-Government Tribal Consultation...
Alaska ranked highest in 2020 for women murdered by men
Mat-Su school district passes policy implementing daily moment of silence in classrooms
Mat-Su school district passes policy implementing daily moment of silence in classrooms
State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok
State defense forces called into action following remnants of Merbok