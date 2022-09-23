Autumnal equinox equals rainy fall weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall officially started for the Northern Hemisphere today. In the Southern Hemisphere, they are heralding the start of spring.

An active weather pattern starts the new season, although the weather pattern has been rather monotonous since mid-July. Rain is again in the outlook for Southcentral Alaska and southeast parts of the state especially. A low that spun up in the Gulf of Alaska will rotate rain through Southcentral and Panhandle communities through Friday.

Snow could fall over parts of the north slope as temperatures drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

No warnings or advisories were in place for Alaska on Thursday night, a welcome break for most residents.

