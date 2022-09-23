Autumnal equinox equals rainy fall weather

Heavy rain expected in Prince William Sound and Southeast Panhandle
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall officially started for the Northern Hemisphere today. In the Southern Hemisphere, they are heralding the start of spring.

An active weather pattern starts the new season, although the weather pattern has been rather monotonous since mid-July. Rain is again in the outlook for Southcentral Alaska and southeast parts of the state especially. A low that spun up in the Gulf of Alaska will rotate rain through Southcentral and Panhandle communities through Friday.

Snow could fall over parts of the north slope as temperatures drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

No warnings or advisories were in place for Alaska on Thursday night, a welcome break for most residents.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near...
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District.
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
Soldotna senior, Bob Bodell, was tased, maced and struck twice during a melee with a rookie...
Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees
Photo of Sept. 2022 landslide onto Ellsworth Glacier, Alaska
Scientists intrigued by 2 Southeast Alaska landslides in 1 week
Former Kodiak standout swimmer saves man from drowning
Kodiak state champion swimmer saves California man from drowning

Latest News

JP-FALL is here 9-22-22
Autumnal Equinox equals rainy fall weather
Cloudy and cooler weather for the first day of Autumn
Cloudy and cooler weather for the first day of Autumn
High Surf Advisory-JP 9-21-22
Heavy rain on the way to southeast
High Surf Advisory-JP 9-21-22
Heavy rain on the way to Southeast