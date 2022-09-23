Juneau police investigating suspicious death

Juneau Police Department, JPD
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Police Department is investigating a suspicious death following the discovery of a woman’s body yesterday near the Brotherhood Bridge trail.

The body of 55-year-old Juneau resident Faith Marie Rogers was found just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21 near the Glacier Highway, roughly 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot.

Her death is considered suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

Rogers’ body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

Police reported that a person of interest in the case has been identified and located, but have not released any details about the suspect or made an arrest.

Community members were asked to stay away from the Brotherhood Bridge trail during their investigation of the scene, which concluded around 5 p.m. Thursday.

If any members of the public observed unusual activity near that area on Wednesday afternoon, they are encouraged to contact the Juneau Police or use the department’s anonymous tip website.

