Mayor Bronson names new library director

By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced his latest selection for director of the municipality’s libraries on Thursday, naming Virginia McClure top librarian.

McClure has previously worked for the Anchorage Public Library system, previously serving as branch manager of the Mountain View Library and Assistant Director for Public Services.

Her experience also includes managing branches of the Lexington Public Library in Kentucky.

“I am thrilled that Virginia has decided to come back to work for the Anchorage Public Library,” Mayor Bronson said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

“She has the experience, compassion, and commitment to lead our wonderful libraries into the future,” Bronson wrote.

Under the municipal charter, the role of library director is an executive appointment that requires confirmation by the Anchorage Assembly.

McClure is the fourth person to be named director of Anchorage’s libraries since the beginning of Bronson’s tenure as mayor.

Initial candidate Sami Graham failed to receive the Anchorage Assembly’s confirmation, largely due to her lack of a degree in library and information science, a requirement for the role. Graham later became Bronson’s Chief of Staff.

The mayor’s next appointee, Judy Norton Eledge resigned from her appointment before she could go before the Assembly for confirmation, but has performed the role of deputy director since August of 2021.

Eledge has become embroiled in controversy after admitting to penning some social media posts containing racist messages while claiming that others posted to the account were altered in an attempt to smear her.

It was announced in April that out-of-state librarian Robert Hudson would take the job, but Hudson withdrew his acceptance of the job offer in August, citing an inability to relocate in a timely manner.

The mayor’s office reports that McClure will begin work on Oct. 17, with Deputy Director Eldedge retaining her current position.

Editor’s note: This article has been clarified to reflect that Judy Eledge resigned from her appointment as Library Director before the confirmation process before the Assembly began.

