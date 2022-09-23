Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.

This morning, we’re holding onto some scattered to widespread rain for much of Southcentral, with areas along the Kenai and north of Willow staying on the drier side. While most of the rain today will remain over Prince William Sound, we’ll keep a chance of showers for the rest of Southcentral in the forecast. In areas that manage to see more rain through the day, highs will stay in the 40s. Locations that manage to see significant dry time, highs will likely climb into the lower 50s. On average, Anchorage and surrounding areas will see .20 to .50 of rain into Saturday morning, while areas of Prince William Sound see upwards of an inch of rain.

The heaviest rain for today will fall in Southeast Alaska, where anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain an be expected. The outlook ahead continues to favor a wet and breezy weather pattern for much of the panhandle.

The wettest year on record is 1989 and 27.54 inches of rain. Anchorage has already eclipsed the 20 inch mark for the year, meaning we are closing in on what could be a run at the wettest year in more than 3 decades. Even if no rain were to manage to fall for the rest of the year, Anchorage would still end this year as one of the 5 wettest years on record for the city.

While Southcentral is holding onto a wet and cooler weather pattern, parts of the Chugach Mountain Range, Copper River Basin, Interior and Slope will hold onto a chance for a wintry mix as cooler air continues to settle into the region. For western Alaska, we’ll hold onto elevated surf conditions as a low in the Bering keeps unsettled weather around into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Friday!

