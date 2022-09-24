Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage

Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
By Carly Schreck
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors.

Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who has been at this location for 24 years — called it a necessary step in the Block 41 redevelopment project.

“We would have loved to have stayed but that’s not just — that’s not going to be possible,” Hayenga said. “They’re going forward with a new building and this building has to come down. I have to move, it’s part of change.”

Hayenga has been an Anchorage business owner for 42 years, owning and operating memorable businesses such as Fly Paper, Classic Toys, and Once Upon A Time Bookstore. She’s seen a lot of ups and downs in the industry but is pleased to have the opportunity to move her stores across the street. Owners of Side Street Espresso are retiring, and Hayenga plans on taking over the lease.

“We’re going to lease their property and renovate it starting in November with the hopes of moving both of these businesses — Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven — in a smaller kind of reimagined format over there,” Hayenga stated.

The $200 million investment in the downtown project has caused a stir among residents wanting to save the historic 4th Avenue Theatre marquee, but demolition began in early August to remove the landmark.

Hayenga said her current lease is expiring, and that the limited liability company has honored the agreement. The new space is about 1,000 square feet smaller so the business owner is currently trying to sell off inventory before moving.

Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will close their doors on Oct. 1, with the hopes of opening back up across the street by February of next year.

