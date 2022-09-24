A fall weekend is underway

Active pattern will continue
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rains are expected to hit Southeast Alaska late in the weekend.

From Sunday to Monday, forecasts are calling for inches of rain, with 5 to 6 inches possible in a two-day period. The heavy rains will swell rivers and streams and could also spell trouble in steep terrain, with the danger of debris flows.

In Southcentral to Interior — and even the west coast —the expectation is for occasional showers.

A quieter period of weather is expected for the west coast communities that are busy with damage assessments and recovery efforts following the large storm from last weekend.

The hot spot is Kodiak with a high of 60 degrees. Nenana is the cold spot, with a low of 26 degrees.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Soldotna senior, Bob Bodell, was tased, maced and struck twice during a melee with a rookie...
Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees
Alaska State Troopers contend man arrested was aggressor in tense altercation
Witness comes forward weeks after alleged excessive force by Alaska trooper
Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack on an adult male and his child near...
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
In a statement Monday, the Homer Police Department said 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of...
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Homer woman in 2019

Latest News

Fall Potpourri-Suzie Mauro Sept 2022
A Fall weekend is underway
Golovin, Alaska, after the historic Western Alaska storm.
Governor stresses need to rebuild Western Alaska communities affected by storm before winter arrives
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral