A fall weekend is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rains are expected to hit Southeast Alaska late in the weekend.

From Sunday to Monday, forecasts are calling for inches of rain, with 5 to 6 inches possible in a two-day period. The heavy rains will swell rivers and streams and could also spell trouble in steep terrain, with the danger of debris flows.

In Southcentral to Interior — and even the west coast —the expectation is for occasional showers.

A quieter period of weather is expected for the west coast communities that are busy with damage assessments and recovery efforts following the large storm from last weekend.

The hot spot is Kodiak with a high of 60 degrees. Nenana is the cold spot, with a low of 26 degrees.

