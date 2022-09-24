Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday

An intruder entered Juneau's Thunder Mountain High School on Friday afternoon, startling students and staff.
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -A Juneau man was escorted out of a Juneau high school on Friday, according to a Juneau Police Department online report.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Juneau Police Department was notified that a man was banging on windows and trying to get inside Thunder Mountain High School.

Staff said that 29-year-old Monte Skon Nix had been chasing kids around in the gym before being escorted out.

Staff reported that Nix had scared students and threatened employees at the school.

Police found Nix outside the school and arrested him for two counts of assault, according to the report.

“The assault charges against Nix are due to placing others in fear of imminent physical injury,” police wrote.

Nix is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center on $2,000 bail.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.

No damages or injuries were reported. The high school initiated a stay-put notification during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

