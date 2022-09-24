M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning

No reports of damage; shaking felt as far as Anchorage, Cordova, and Gakona
The earthquake occurred between the two cities in a remote section of the northern Chugach...
The earthquake occurred between the two cities in a remote section of the northern Chugach Mountains early Saturday morning.(Alaska's Weather Source)
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”

Light shaking from the earthquake was reported as far west as Anchorage, southward into Cordova and northeastward in Gakona. There are no reports of damage, and as of early Saturday afternoon, there have been no aftershocks. Because the quake was inland, there was no threat of a tsunami to the Prince William Sound region.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers contend man arrested was aggressor in tense altercation
Witness comes forward weeks after alleged excessive force by Alaska trooper
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Alaska State Troopers responded to a bear attack in the Palmer Hay Flats area on Sep. 20.
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
A passenger was seen on video appearing to punch a flight attendant mid-flight Wednesday.
Caught on video: Passenger seen hitting flight attendant

Latest News

An intruder entered Juneau's Thunder Mountain High School on Friday afternoon, startling...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
Downtown businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years at location
Jack Young is a Vietnam-era veteran eligible for a federal land grant
Alaska Native veterans who served during the Vietnam era may be eligible for free land