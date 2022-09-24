M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”

Light shaking from the earthquake was reported as far west as Anchorage, southward into Cordova and northeastward in Gakona. There are no reports of damage, and as of early Saturday afternoon, there have been no aftershocks. Because the quake was inland, there was no threat of a tsunami to the Prince William Sound region.

