Lower Kalskag man charged with murder of son, AST says

Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire
Alaska State Troopers respond to house fire(KTVF)
By Jeremy Rolston
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOWER KALSKAG, Alaska (KTUU) - A Lower Kalskag man has been charged with murder, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch released Saturday afternoon, in connection with an incident that left his son dead.

AST said that a little after 2:30 p.m. Friday, the agency was notified that 32-year-old Peter Levi had reportedly been stabbed by his father, 56-year-old Moses Levi. The younger man later succumbed to his injuries, the agency wrote.

The dispatch said Alaska State Troopers and investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to Lower Kalskag and arrested the elder Levi after a short manhunt.

According to AST, Moses Levi has been charged with murder in the first and second degrees and has been taken to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

