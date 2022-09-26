Anchorage secures its place in the top 5 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend, across much of Southcentral. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region, since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current 5th wettest on record.

Many in Southcentral are in for a treat as the morning progresses, as rain looks to hold off until the evening hours. With the drier weather today, we’ll once again peeks of sunshine and highs topping out in the lower 50s. It’ll be a beautiful afternoon of soaking up some sunshine before the clouds and rain return to the region. The rain will build in after the evening commute today, bringing many .10 to .40 inches of rain, with some localized heavier amounts through Prince William Sound. It’s these coastal locations that could see upwards of an inch of rain through the middle of the day Tuesday.

It’s a different Monday morning for those in Southeast, as widespread rain continues to build into the region. A flood watch and advisory remains in effect for much of the central to northern Inner Channels for the Panhandle, where excessive runoff could lead to possibe flooding. With heavy rain continuing today, we’ll see 1 to 2.5 inches of rain for much of Southeast, with the southern Inner Channels seeing less than .30″ of rain.

While rain looks to remain in the forecast as the month draws to a close, it’s possible we could see more dry time than wet weather. However, we’re still in that time of the year, where storms could bring multiple days of rain and windy conditons. Stay alert to the changing weather pattern, for now expect most of the rain this week to remain near the coast.

Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.