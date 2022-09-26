Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Lower Kalskag man has been charged with murder, according to an Alaska State Troopers...
Lower Kalskag man arrested for fatally stabbing son, troopers say
Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
An intruder entered Juneau's Thunder Mountain High School on Friday afternoon, startling...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
LIVE: Biden White House Competition Council remarks
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision