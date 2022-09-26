Man accused in 2016 double homicide case pleads guilty

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with killing two people in January 2016 pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder.

Jamal Hall, 27, faced four counts of murder in total — two first-degree charges for “intent to cause death,” and two second-degree charges for “extreme indifference” — and pleaded guilty to the two second-degree charges.

An official with the Alaska Department of Law told Alaska’s News Source Monday that Hall is scheduled to be sentenced for those charges on Jan. 12, 2023, once a presentencing report is finished.

Hall is accused of killing Selena Annette Mullenax and Foriegnne Aubert-Morissette on Jan. 28, 2016. The two people — ages 19 and 20, respectively — were found dead at Point Woronzof in West Anchorage in the early morning hours.

Hall was eventually arrested in connection to the killings in December 2016. His bail was set at the time at $1 million.

Correction: This article has been corrected to reflect the accurate gender of one of the victims.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.