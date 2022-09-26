Missing 3-year-old reunited with parents after spending night alone in state park

Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.
Ruby Heider, 3, is reunited with her parents.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 3-year-old was reunited with her parents after being missing for nearly 20 hours in Poinsett State Park in South Carolina.

Ruby Heider went missing around 7 p.m. Friday during a camping trip with family and friends.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Air Force, searched through the night and into the next morning to find the little girl. Bloodhounds and fellow campers also helped search the campgrounds.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Ruby was found safe around 11 a.m. Saturday, although she was frightened, cold, and dehydrated. She was found just a mile away from where she went missing.

“Every camper in this campground came out,” said Tracey Hagen, a camper. “We came out with flashlights, we started calling her name. We checked in with every camper at the site knocking on doors, asking if they had seen her.”

Poinsett Park spans 1,000 acres. Dennis says Ruby wandered off while looking for the bathroom at the campsite.

Dennis thanked the community for coming to help search, and the sheriff’s office shared photos of Ruby’s reunion with her parents on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
A Lower Kalskag man has been charged with murder, according to an Alaska State Troopers...
Lower Kalskag man arrested for fatally stabbing son, troopers say
Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
An intruder entered Juneau's Thunder Mountain High School on Friday afternoon, startling...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Latest News

Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win
Starbucks said it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin
The Justice for Harry campaign has called for the extradition of Anne Sacoolas who is accused...
UK court to hold hearing for US woman in teen’s road death