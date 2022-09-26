Weather Lab: Nome students process major storm that hit their town

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by Nome Elementary School on the first day back to school after being closed for storm preparations and clean up.
Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey stopped by Nome Elementary School where students are still processing the major storm that moved through their town.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Weather Source Weather Lab made a special trip this week to Nome Elementary School, where class was cancelled early Friday to prepare for a major storm, and again Monday to recover from the storm.

Western Alaska storm leaves destruction over miles of coastline

On their first day back in class, the students’ minds were still on the weekend storm and the damage it caused. These third graders are getting real-life lessons on what it’s like to be a part of a community, the importance of knowing the weather forecast, and being prepared for what’s coming.

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

Get the latest forecast and stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska’s Weather Source App

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lower Kalskag man has been charged with murder, according to an Alaska State Troopers...
Lower Kalskag man arrested for fatally stabbing son, troopers say
Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
An intruder entered Juneau's Thunder Mountain High School on Friday afternoon, startling...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays

Latest News

The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo took place in Wasilla.
Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo takes place at the Menard Center
Stacks of books donated by the community sit on desks in a classroom adjacent to Anastasia...
Mat-Su elementary school receives over 1,000 books after community book drive
On the morning of Sept. 9, Lawrence Carl was bicycling to work when he was hit by a car at the...
Family of cyclist hit-and-run victim speaks out
The Alaska Food Policy Council was able to create an action plan that addressed challenges...
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska