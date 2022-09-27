Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash

Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police.

In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, which had a red light.

The driver of the Jeep, 32-year-old Roderick McClam, was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and one count each of third-degree assault, third-degree misconduct involving weapons, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Original: Man charged with DUI after two-vehicle crash sends 2 to the hospital

“The District Attorney will make the decision regarding the filing of additional charges now that this collision is a fatality,” the release said.

Anchorage police spokesperson Renee Oistad said that officers were dispatched to the crash at 3:46 a.m. on Sept. 10. The crash was investigated by the Major Collision Investigations Unit.

McClam was arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on Sept. 22 and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31. If convicted on all five charges he currently faces, McClam could serve up to 31 years in prison.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Jamal Hall (File)
Man accused in 2016 Anchorage double homicide case pleads guilty
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Steven Downs (left) | Sophie Sergie (right)
Downs sentenced to 75 years for murder and assault of Sophie Sergie in Fairbanks

Latest News

Mat-Su elementary school receives over 1,000 books after community book drive
Mat-Su elementary school receives over 1,000 books after community book drive
A seven-woman fire crew was hosted by the National Park Service in Alaska. NPS photo.
All-female crew fights fires, gender stereotypes in Alaska
A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island.
Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lonny Piscoya will lead the Missing and Murdered Indigenous...
DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative leader