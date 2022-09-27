Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man involved in a Sept. 10 two-vehicle car accident has died, according to Anchorage police.

In a press release, Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the crash at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard. Malone and two others were in a GMC Safari driving west on Northern Lights Boulevard through a green light when the vehicle collided with a Jeep Commander traveling north on Denali Street, which had a red light.

The driver of the Jeep, 32-year-old Roderick McClam, was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and one count each of third-degree assault, third-degree misconduct involving weapons, and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

“The District Attorney will make the decision regarding the filing of additional charges now that this collision is a fatality,” the release said.

Anchorage police spokesperson Renee Oistad said that officers were dispatched to the crash at 3:46 a.m. on Sept. 10. The crash was investigated by the Major Collision Investigations Unit.

McClam was arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on Sept. 22 and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31. If convicted on all five charges he currently faces, McClam could serve up to 31 years in prison.

