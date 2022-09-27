Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

Ed Sniffen charged with three counts of sexually abusing a minor while being in position of authority
Former Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen
Former Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen(Alaska's News Source staff)
By Mike Mason
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Acting Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexually abusing a minor, stemming from an incident that allegedly happened more than three decades ago.

On Monday, Sniffen, his attorney Jeffrey Robinson and Special Prosecutor Greggory Olson all attended the arraignment at Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage telephonically. Superior Court Judge William Morse presided.

Sniffen was indicted last Monday on charges that he sexually abused a 17-year-old Anchorage high school student while being in a position of authority.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened in May 1991.

The victim came forward last year after learning that Gov. Mike Dunleavey on Jan. 18, 2021, nominated Sniffen for the attorney general position. Sniffen had served as acting attorney general since Aug. 25, 2020. He withdrew his name from being the permanent replacement on Jan. 30, 2021, and claimed it was due to “personal reasons.”

One day later, the governor appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the sex abuse claims.

By May 2021, Sniffen was formally charged with three counts of sexually abusing a minor, all third-degree felonies. Both Sniffen’s attorney and the special prosecutor declined to comment. A discovery hearing has been set for Nov. 2.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

