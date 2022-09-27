Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Juneau neighborhood is still without power as crews continue to clean up debris from a landslide that happened Monday evening.

Safety crews completed an assessment of the landslide area and have determined that the risk to the public has returned to pre-event levels. Residents of the affected area are now allowed access to their homes.

Recovery work continues as crews with Alaska Electric Light and Power work to restore electricity to the few customers who still do not have power.

A landslide cut off power to residents near Gastineau Avenue in Juneau on Monday night. (Capital City Fire and Rescue)

In order to facilitate debris removal, residents have been asked to relocate any vehicle parked within a one-block radius of 187 Gastineau Avenue.

Vehicles that are not moved will be towed to the Zach Gordon Youth Center located at 396 Whittier Street. Owners will not be charged a fee for the tow, and can pick up their vehicles from the youth center at their own convenience.

Full power restoration is expected once slide debris is removed, which will allow AELP crews to work on damaged power lines.

Residents who need further assistance with issues related to the landslide are encouraged to contact Juneau Emergency Program Manager Tom Mattice at (907) 209-9207.

