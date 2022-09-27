Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase

A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island.
A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island.(Courtesy Capital City Fire Rescue)
By Shannon Cole
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Juneau neighborhood is still without power as crews continue to clean up debris from a landslide that happened Monday evening.

Safety crews completed an assessment of the landslide area and have determined that the risk to the public has returned to pre-event levels. Residents of the affected area are now allowed access to their homes.

Original: No injuries after landslide knocks power in Juneau neighborhood

Recovery work continues as crews with Alaska Electric Light and Power work to restore electricity to the few customers who still do not have power.

A landslide cut off power to residents near Gastineau Avenue in Juneau on Monday night.
A landslide cut off power to residents near Gastineau Avenue in Juneau on Monday night.(Capital City Fire and Rescue)

In order to facilitate debris removal, residents have been asked to relocate any vehicle parked within a one-block radius of 187 Gastineau Avenue.

Vehicles that are not moved will be towed to the Zach Gordon Youth Center located at 396 Whittier Street. Owners will not be charged a fee for the tow, and can pick up their vehicles from the youth center at their own convenience.

A landslide cut off power to residents near Gastineau Avenue in Juneau on Monday night.
A landslide cut off power to residents near Gastineau Avenue in Juneau on Monday night.(Capital City Fire and Rescue)

Full power restoration is expected once slide debris is removed, which will allow AELP crews to work on damaged power lines.

Residents who need further assistance with issues related to the landslide are encouraged to contact Juneau Emergency Program Manager Tom Mattice at (907) 209-9207.

How to watch Alaska’s News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Jamal Hall (File)
Man accused in 2016 Anchorage double homicide case pleads guilty
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Selawik man accused of killing teen, unborn baby
Steven Downs (left) | Sophie Sergie (right)
Downs sentenced to 75 years for murder and assault of Sophie Sergie in Fairbanks

Latest News

Mat-Su elementary school receives over 1,000 books after community book drive
Mat-Su elementary school receives over 1,000 books after community book drive
A seven-woman fire crew was hosted by the National Park Service in Alaska. NPS photo.
All-female crew fights fires, gender stereotypes in Alaska
Anchorage police said that 51-year-old Robert Malone had died from injuries suffered during the...
Driver could face new charges after man dies from injuries in Anchorage crash
Retired Alaska State Trooper Lonny Piscoya will lead the Missing and Murdered Indigenous...
DPS names new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative leader