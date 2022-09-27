Landslide knocks power out for parts of Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island.

Alaska Electric Light and Power reported the outage initially at 6:10 p.m.

We have reports of a significant landslide on Gastineau Ave with lines down. Power is out to Douglas, North Douglas, Downtown and Thane. Crews are responding. Be safe and avoid the Gastineau area if you can. — AEL&P (@AELPJUNEAU) September 27, 2022

“We’ve had a small landslide. We’ve evacuated a few homes,” Juneau Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said. “We’re evaluating the area for further hazards. We’re determining the area of evacuation for the night and we’re dealing with the current situation. Nobody’s hurt and we’re okay from this point.”

AEL&P reported on their social media accounts that they were responding to the area near Downtown Juneau to attempt to fix the outage.

“We hope to have power restored to Douglas, North Douglas and most of Downtown and Thane within the next hour or so,” the post said.

This is a developing story. check back later for updates.

