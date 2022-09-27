Landslide knocks power out for parts of Juneau

A landslide collides with a house near Downtown Juneau, and has knocked out power to many Juneau residents.(Capital City Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Ed Quinto)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island.

Alaska Electric Light and Power reported the outage initially at 6:10 p.m.

“We’ve had a small landslide. We’ve evacuated a few homes,” Juneau Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said. “We’re evaluating the area for further hazards. We’re determining the area of evacuation for the night and we’re dealing with the current situation. Nobody’s hurt and we’re okay from this point.”

AEL&P reported on their social media accounts that they were responding to the area near Downtown Juneau to attempt to fix the outage.

“We hope to have power restored to Douglas, North Douglas and most of Downtown and Thane within the next hour or so,” the post said.

This is a developing story. check back later for updates.

