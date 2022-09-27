Landslides, flooding across Southeast as rain continues to fall

Flood warnings are in effect as an atmospheric river delivers heavy rain to Southeast, Alaska
Landslides and flooding were reported across Southeast as rain continues to fall.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:42 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since early Sunday two to four inches of rain has fallen across much of Southeast, Alaska with another one to three inches of rain likely in the next 12 to 18 hours. The heavy rain is falling on already saturated soils, leading to landslides reported in Juneau and in Haines and flooding in many communities.

Multiple flood warnings, advisories, and watches are in effect for Southeast as rivers and streams are beginning to flood their banks.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the Taiya River in Skagway reached 18.84 feet, which is more than two feet above flood stage. The river is expected to reach 19.5 feet overnight before dropping Tuesday.

In Juneau, Montana Creek, Mendenhall River and Jorden Creek are all at or near flood stage and expected to rise through the night.

In Haines, the National Weather Service reported flooding along Porcupine Creek, the Klehini and Chilkat Rivers. There was also a landslide reported near mile 23 of Haines Highway.

If you are near a river or stream in Southeast, watch the water levels closely and be prepared for flooding. Be careful near steep terrain as additional landslides are possible. Pay attention to local authorities and follow instructions if evacuations are ordered.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for updated forecasts and information about this storm.

