Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter

A second-degree murder charge was dismissed in a plea agreement
A second-degree murder charge was dismissed in a plea agreement
By Carly Schreck
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In a Palmer courtroom Monday morning, 49-year-old Jyzyk Sharpe pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that was reached just as his trial was about to get underway. Sharpe was originally charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for the 2014 death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

According to court documents, Wasilla police responded to a home on the 200 block of East Quincy Circle in March of 2014 where they found a man performing CPR on the child. Medics transported the child to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Sharpe told investigators that the infant had fallen as he tried to get in the shower with his twin sisters, but the medical examiner said the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the second-degree murder charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter. If tried and convicted on his original charges, Sharpe would be facing a minimum 20-year sentence, but under the new plea agreement he would serve 20 years total; 10 years suspended with 10 served.

“With the type of charge that he has pled to, he is eligible for discretionary parole and mandatory parole, which also makes a big difference in terms of the time that he would actually have to serve assuming he does well and there are no violations,” Sharpe’s defense attorney Windy Hannaman said. “He can get out in as early as two years and six months.”

After Monday’s hearing, Sharpe was remanded into custody for the first time since his initial arrest in 2014. Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller will decide whether to accept or reject the plea agreement at Sharpe’s sentencing hearing, scheduled for Jan. 27 of next year.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash
A Lower Kalskag man has been charged with murder, according to an Alaska State Troopers...
Lower Kalskag man arrested for fatally stabbing son, troopers say
Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven will take over a space on the other side of G Street
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
An intruder entered Juneau's Thunder Mountain High School on Friday afternoon, startling...
Intruder enters Juneau high school Friday
Jamal Hall (File)
Man accused in 2016 double homicide case pleads guilty

Latest News

Steven Downs (left) | Sophie Sergie (right)
Downs sentenced to 75 years for murder and assault of Sophie Sergie
Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Former Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen
Former acting attorney general pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges